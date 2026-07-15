Community Matters
Third Wednesdays 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Community Matters is a radio program where subject experts and community leaders talk about the challenges and inequities our City faces and possible solutions that could contribute its growth. This program is a partnership between the Santa Fe Community Foundation and KSFR.
email: communitymatters@ksfr.org
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What role do artists play in building a thriving community?
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This month on Community Matters, host Sandra Session-Robertson sits down with Dr. Corrine Sanchez, Executive Director of Tewa Women United, for a conversation about what equity and belonging look like in practice. A member of San Ildefonso Pueblo with more than 30 years of experience in Indigenous justice, healing, and advocacy, Dr. Sanchez shares how equity can show up inside our organizations, our communities, and our own lives.
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New Mexico faces one of the most severe healthcare worker shortages in the country, and the consequences are felt deeply by the communities Think New Mexico was created to serve: those too often without a strong voice in the political process. In our May episode, host Christopher Goett sits down with Fred Nathan, Executive Director of Think New Mexico, to discuss what’s driving the shortage, what the research reveals about long-term solutions, and which reforms gained traction during the 2026 legislative session.
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On this episode of Community Matters, host Sandra Session-Robertson speaks with Mark Allison, Executive Director of New Mexico Wild, to discuss the importance of protecting New Mexico’s public lands and waters. From the role these shared landscapes play in our culture, economy, and quality of life to threats like climate change, federal policy shifts, impacts to Chaco Canyon, and the proposed Terrero Mine in the Upper Pecos watershed, they explore what’s at stake — and how community members can take action to help protect the places that define northern New Mexico.
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This month on Community Matters, Sandra Session-Robertson sits down with Angie K. Smith of Kitchen Angels to talk about the powerful connection between food, health, and community care — and how volunteers are helping deliver medically tailored meals to neighbors across northern New Mexico.
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How can everyday people shape the future of Santa Fe? On this episode of Community Matters, we talk with Tómas Rivera of the Chainbreaker Collective about housing justice, community land trusts, and why civic engagement at the local level matters more than ever.
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On this episode of Community Matters, we explore how universal childcare is transforming life for New Mexico families and early childhood professionals with two leaders closest to the work. Dr. Hailey Heinz from the Early Childhood Education and Care Department and Deyanira Contreras from Kids Campus at Santa Fe Community College discuss the importance of expanding access, elevating quality, and building a stronger childcare workforce across the state.
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On this episode of Community Matters, we’re joined by Joseph Zupan, Executive Director of Amigos Bravos, to discuss the vital work of protecting and restoring New Mexico’s rivers and watersheds. A recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s 2025 Tried & True Piñon Award, Amigos Bravos has spent more than three decades combining hands-on restoration, policy advocacy, and community education to safeguard one of our state’s most precious resources — water. Tune in to hear how their work is shaping a healthier future for New Mexico’s communities and ecosystems.
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On this episode of Community Matters, we’re joined by Dr. Randal Brown, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Clinics, the 2025 recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s "Resiliency" Piñon Award. Sunrise Clinics strengthens the health and well-being of rural and frontier communities across New Mexico, including Las Vegas, Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, and Raton. By offering comprehensive primary and behavioral health care on a sliding fee scale, Sunrise ensures that no one is turned away due to cost — building resilience and access in places where care is needed most.
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On this episode of Community Matters, we’re honored to speak with Sherman Allen, Executive Director of The Friendship Club, the 2025 recipient of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s Quiet Inspiration Piñon Award. For more than four decades, The Friendship Club has provided a safe and welcoming space for individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addictions. Today, the Club hosts fifty 12-step meetings each week, produces a podcast with 20,000 listeners worldwide, and offers a hybrid Zoom Room that keeps its community connected while supporting mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.