06/18/2025 with Jhane Myers, Raashan Ahmad, & Marsie Silvestro
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM MDT
In the first of a special two-part Community Matters episode, host Sandra Session-Robertson sits down with Jhane Myers of the Native American Advised Fund, Marsie Silvestro of the Envision Fund (LGBTQ+), and Raashan Ahmad of the Empower! Black Futures Community Fund to explore the origins and guiding values of these powerful identity-based giving circles. Together, they discuss how each fund supports historically underserved communities to build a more equitable future for all of New Mexico.