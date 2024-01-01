Sandra Session-Robertson is the Vice President of Development & Donor Relations of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the host of the monthly radio program Community Matters.

Session-Robertson came from a family of educators and people committed to service, so the philanthropic world has always been a part of her DNA.

She has a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and a Masters in Educational Leadership from the University of Florida Gainesville. She was the Senior Director of Communications and Philanthropy at the Dallas Children’s Theater, the Senior Vice President of Leadership Giving and Special Projects, at North Texas Public Broadcasting Inc./KERA, the President and CEO at KSMQ Public Service Media, Inc. and the Associate Vice President and General Manager at WDSC-TV. Session-Robertson brings with her vast experience in radio and a strong commitment to being solution oriented and seeing positive impact in our community and its people.

email: communitymatters@ksfr.org

