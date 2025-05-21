5/21/2025 with Miles Tokunow, Executive Director of Santa Fe Dreamers Project
This month on Community Matters, we speak with Miles Tokunow, Executive Director of Santa Fe Dreamers Project, a nonprofit providing high-quality legal services to immigrants across New Mexico and West Texas. A movement builder and justice dreamer, Miles leads with heart and strategy to uphold the dignity of immigrants and forge liberatory futures rooted in equity and care.
Learn more at https://www.santafedreamersproject.org/