07/16/2025 with Jhane Myers, Raashan Ahmad, & Marsie Silvestro
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM MDT
The second installment of our special two-part Community Matters episode continues the conversation with leaders of the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s identity-based giving circles.Jhane Myers (Native American Advised Fund), Marsie Silvestro (Envision Fund), and Raashan Ahmad (Empower! Black Futures Community Fund) return to share the recent milestones and explore common threads that connect their work. From celebrating cultural resilience to advancing equity and joy, this episode shines light on the power of community-led giving to shape a more inclusive and vibrant New Mexico.