The City of Santa Fe has officially extended its State of Emergency through May 7th. The Governing Body approved the Mayor’s Emergency Declaration…
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the national guard and state workers to volunteer to fill substitute teachers openings across the…
A new poll of the New Mexico Hispanic population shows many are still facing serious economic hardship. Much of it is still due to the ongoing COVID…
Santa Fe Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says the district is ready for any spike in coronavirus cases, but they’ll continue to have…
A new study says nearly 300,000 New Mexico residents, including almost 20-percent of children, face food insecurity on a regular basis.The new report by…
Santa Fe School Distric Char Kate Noble says we are all still facing unprecedented times in education.The district released its annual…
The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially New Mexico’s business community––and the New Mexico Finance Authority announced a new business recovery…
Now that the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J…
So, we've all probably wondered... Is it okay to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?And that answer is: yes! That's according to University of California San…
COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at…