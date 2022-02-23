COVID Numbers Continue To Drop In New Mexico

Interim New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase says we are now entering a new phase battling COVID. But we should remember the pandemic is far from over.

Dr. Scrase says while the mask mandate has been lifted in New Mexico, it does not mean the pandemic is close to being over.

The latest numbers are encouraging as the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to drop.

The unvaccinated continue to be the vast majority of hospitalizations.

Scrase says masks are still strongly recommended, particularly for the immunocompromised. He says lifting the mask mandate is going to open up a whole new set of discussions in New Mexico and he hopes people on both sides of the debate will be respectful of each other’s wishes.

“I’m kind of hoping that we can use that wonderful New Mexico inclusiveness,” he said. “That was part of the reason I moved here actually, so that we can all make some sort of commitment in these discussions and start to be more curious and less accusatory.”

Scrase also says he expects the COVID virus will likely again evolve and we may see a new variant this summer.

But with vaccines, additional testing and keeping up safety protocols it hopefully will not be as severe as previous occasions.