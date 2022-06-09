Santa Fe Extends COVID Emergency For Expected Last Time

The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to extend Mayor Alan Webber’s COVID Emergency Proclamation until June 27. Webber says he intends this one will be his last.

Santa Fe has been under a COVID-19 emergency since March of 2020.

Webber says we are now seeing the transition from a pandemic to an endemic and the proclamation reflects that change.

He says people are now learning to live with COVID as part of their lives, but that doesn’t mean they should let down their guard.

“I think that we’re realizing that COVID has changed from being something that where as a pandemic we need to be isolating ourselves at all costs to learning to take good precautions and live carefully but try to move toward what we would all a new normal,” he said.

Among the orders in the Proclamation, the Mayor directs City Manager John Blair to:

Take the necessary steps to transition from the existing encampment policy to a service-based strategy utilizing a designated City supported location. Provide for the well-being of those experiencing homelessness and facilitate their access to services.

Maintain the “up-to-date” vaccination status for COVID-19 for new employees.

Work with the Utilities Department to identify and announce a schedule for notice regarding the lifting of the ongoing moratorium on water shut-offs, to allow customers ample time to enter a payment plan and/or seek relief funds, while charges will continue to accrue and be owed.

For utility payments that are overdue to the City, customers may set up a payment plan by calling Utility Billing’s main number, 505-955-4333, and selecting option “2”.

Residents and visitors to the City are encouraged to obtain “up-to-date” vaccination against the COVID-19 virus , which includes all recommended booster vaccinations.

The State moratorium on evictions expired June 1.

Residents are advised to seek relief funds for overdue housing and utility payments from the following sources: