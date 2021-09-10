Pandemic Cruise Ship Vacations: Are They Truly Safe?

After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again.

KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper sat down with Dr. David Freedman, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Birmingham to find out if it’s truly safe going on that long-anticipated and well-deserved vacation.

***

To check on your cruise ship’s COVID-19 status, click here. Note: This data excludes ships sailing from Florida… For obvious reasons...