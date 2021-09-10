Pandemic Cruise Ship Vacations: Are They Truly Safe?

By 2 hours ago
  • @Jimg944 via Flickr | Licensed under CC BY 2.0

After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. 

 

KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper sat down with Dr. David Freedman, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Birmingham to find out if it’s truly safe going on that long-anticipated and well-deserved vacation. 

***

 

To check on your cruise ship’s COVID-19 status, click here. Note: This data excludes ships sailing from Florida… For obvious reasons...

 

Tags: 
Cruise Ship
vacation
Cruise
Coronavirus
Pandemic
testing
vaccinations
safety
Mary Lou Cooper
Dr. David Freedman
Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Birmingham
Proof of vaccination status
public safety
Summer
Fall
travel

