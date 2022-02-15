Search Query
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Birmingham
Pandemic Cruise Ship Vacations: Are They Truly Safe?
Mary Lou Cooper
,
After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. KSFR's Mary…
8:26