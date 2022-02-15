-
COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at…
After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. KSFR’s Mary…
Quarantines, mask mandates, and social distancing have pushed more families to bridge the gap of isolation and loneliness with pets of all kinds and…
The New Mexico Department of Health reports that although the risks are small, Johnson and Johnson vaccine breakthroughs were 50 percent more likely than…
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine reveals that dogs can sniff for COVID-19 in people with 96% accuracy. How…
As New Mexico hits its 9-month low in COVID-19 virus cases, more people are deciding to take that long-awaited vacation– which means airports are bracing…
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 43% of Americans are obese. But what health authorities see as a major health issue, others…
Fasten your seatbelts. Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of our return to normal, especially when it comes to travel. What's happening to gas…
KSFR's new interim news director Bryce Dix talks with reporter Mary Lou Cooper about his vision for public radio at KSFR.Bryce is a home-grown New Mexican…