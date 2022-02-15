-
The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially New Mexico’s business community––and the New Mexico Finance Authority announced a new business recovery…
-
All around town, kids and adults alike are gearing up for Halloween 2021.Trick or Treating at the Santa Fe Place Mall is back. Opportunities to celebrate…
-
Now that the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J…
-
COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at…
-
This summer, the federal government announced that emergency pandemic SNAP benefits would be slashed at the end of September.Now, the state of New Mexico…
-
Running a restaurant is a risky business in the best of times. According to the National Restaurant Association, during the pandemic, some 90,000…
-
After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. KSFR’s Mary…
-
90 New Mexican public officials are now urging Congress to step up and establish a path to citizenship for undocumented workers. This cry comes as the…
-
As businesses struggle to find employees, counselors offer jobs advice to older workers considering a return to the workplace. Two employment advisers…
-
Quarantines, mask mandates, and social distancing have pushed more families to bridge the gap of isolation and loneliness with pets of all kinds and…