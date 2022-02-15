Coronavirus

-
All around town, kids and adults alike are gearing up for Halloween 2021.Trick or Treating at the Santa Fe Place Mall is back. Opportunities to celebrate…
-
Now that the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J…
-
So, we've all probably wondered... Is it okay to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?And that answer is: yes! That's according to University of California San…
-
COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at…
-
For many people, one of the rites of fall is getting the flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the upcoming flu season…
-
The theme for this week’s installment of New Mexico Politics is court battles… Sounds fun, right? KSFR's Interim News Director Bryce Dix sat down with New…
-
Running a restaurant is a risky business in the best of times. According to the National Restaurant Association, during the pandemic, some 90,000…
-
After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. KSFR’s Mary…
-
90 New Mexican public officials are now urging Congress to step up and establish a path to citizenship for undocumented workers. This cry comes as the…
-
Data from the New Mexico Department of Health is now showing that kids who identify as Hispanic or Latino are at the bottom of the list when it comes to…