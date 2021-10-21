FDA Authorizes 'Mixing & Matching' of COVID-19 Shots Between Different Brands

So, we've all probably wondered... Is it okay to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

And that answer is: yes! That's according to University of California San Francisco professor and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Monica Gandhi and the Federal Food and Drug Administration.

This is especially true for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The J&J jab has been shown to be less effective than the mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer.

KSFR sat down with Dr. Monica Gandhi to get more specifics for next steps and why she recommends J and J'ers get a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot in the wake of recent clinical trials.