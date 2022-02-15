-
Now that the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J…
So, we've all probably wondered... Is it okay to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?And that answer is: yes! That's according to University of California San…
COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at…
The New Mexico Department of Health reports that although the risks are small, Johnson and Johnson vaccine breakthroughs were 50 percent more likely than…