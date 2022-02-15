-
Continuing with KSFR's ongoing conversations with Santa Fe mayoral candidates, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with candidate JoAnne Vigil Coopler to…
-
This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.In…
-
CD1 Libertarian candidate Chris Manning discusses his ideas on reforming New Mexico’s healthcare and education systems and how he would tackle immigration…
-
KSFR's Bryce Dix sat down with CD1 democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury to talk her stance on climate change, systemic racism, and New Mexico's economy.…
-
This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to chat about the upcoming special election for Deb Haaland's recently…