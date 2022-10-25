Over Two Dozen Become U.S. Citizens At SFCC Ceremony

New Mexico has 25 new US citizens today after a Naturalization Ceremony was held Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.- The new citizens come from various ages and walks of life, all looking forward to the benefits of being a U.S. citizen.

The 25 came from Canada, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

New Citizen, Vibeke Wilberg has lived in the U.S. for the most part of the past 20 years, but says with the way conditions currently are in the country she wanted to be able to cast a ballot.

“It’s great. I’m very happy,” she said. “I’m going to the courthouse and register to vote because I think it’s incredibly important that Americans vote and need to work for democracy.”

Santa Fe poet Donald Levering was the keynote speaker for the event.

He praised the new citizens for their hard work to achieve naturalization and encouraged them to vote and get involved in their community.