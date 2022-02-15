-
Santa Fe School Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says he’s delighted with his new two-year contract to stay at the helm of the district. He hopes to…
-
The Santa Fe School Board has given Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez a two-year contract extension. The Board unanimously approved the new deal after…
-
Due to a spike in COVID cases, the Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning beginning on Tuesday. Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez made…
-
Santa Fe Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says the district is ready for any spike in coronavirus cases, but they’ll continue to have…
-
Visit www.alltogethersantafe.org Visite www.todosjuntossantafe.orgA website for resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business ResourcesNM Recovery…