Santa Fe School Board Gives Chavez New Two-Year Deal

The Santa Fe School Board has given Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez a two-year contract extension.

The Board unanimously approved the new deal after a closed-door evaluation meeting with Chavez on Saturday.

His salary will remain at $175,000. He was offered a raise, but declined to take one.

Board spokesperson Sarah Boses said they’re very pleased with what Chavez has been able to accomplish in his first seven months at the helm, particularly during very trying times.

“It was a challenging time to come in and challenging to follow someone like Dr. Garcia and I think he’s really risen to the occasion we all do feel confident,” she said.

Boses says the board is very optimistic Chavez will be able to develop a strong Santa Fe Public School team for years to come.

She also says the board wants him to continue expanding career technical education, community schools, and non-traditional schools like Desert Sage Academy and the Early College Opportunities High School.

Chavez’s new contract goes into effect July 1st.



