The first phase of the long-planned expansion to the Santa Fe Regional Airport is set to take place soon.The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that…
Federal officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are currently investigating spray-painted graffiti and other damages done to petroglyphs that…
Pete’s Place shelter, located on Cerrillos Road has announced a “zero tolerance” policy for members of the homeless community who gather overnight in the…
The Santa Fe City Council approved the appointment of John Blair to city manager Wednesday in a 8-1 vote. The sole vote against came from Councilor Lee…
After sixty years of being a staple on Cerrillos Road, The Lamplighter Inn is closing its doors to make way for new affordable housing and shelter for…
Starting in 2022, the minimum wage for New Mexico will increase by a dollar to $11.50 for hourly employees and $2.80 an hour for tipped employees.The…
A third member of the city of Santa Fe’s Transit Division has died from COVID-19, as reported Tuesday by the Santa Fe New Mexican.This latest fatality was…
The city of Santa Fe announced Thursday that they will not be submitting its 2021 fiscal year audit on time. The deadline for the audit was originally…
Programs of a different kind are sprouting all across New Mexico’s education system with one singular goal in mind– encouraging kids to get to class by…
Darryl Lorenzo Wellington is a man of many letters – he’s a playwright, an accomplished journalist, an essayist and most recently, pending expected City…