Santa Fe To Hold Virtual Meeting Thursday Night Regarding Midtown Redevelopment

Santa Fe residents are being encouraged to tune in to a virtual meeting this evening regarding the redevelopment of the Midtown property .

The meeting will NOT include any discussion about the encampment proposal.

The ENN, or Early Neighborhood Notification meeting is intended to provide an exchange of information between possible applicants for development projects on the site and the community.

Pending applications include a Master Plan adoption, rezonings, an amendment to the Land Use Designation and a text amendment to the Midtown LINC Overlay.

Lee Logston with the city’s Office of Economic Development says the meeting will give the public the opportunity to ask their own questions and provide input to what could be developed on the parcel.

“There’s not actually an application in the land use office at this moment. The application deadline that we’re working towards is August 23nd. That will put us on track for a planning commission hearing on October 6th,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to turn that land use application in earlier, but whether we get to do that or not remains to be seen. Part of that might depend on what happens post ENN.”

Some of the possibilities under consideration include,

a mixed-use center with new homes

Affordable Housing

jobs and creative enterprises

public open spaces

the expansion of film production

educational uses