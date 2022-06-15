© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BFF logo final(2) test 2.jpg
Barrier Free Futures
Saturdays 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Hosted by Bob Kafka

Radio program reflecting health, home/community living, arts/entertainment, legislation, technology, sports/recreation, education and employment activities, events, and resources affecting persons with disabilities from a wide range of ages, ethnic, and economic backgrounds.

Email:  barrierfree@ksfr.org

Transcripts: https://bff.justwork.io/
  1. June 22, 2019 with Judy Heumann
  2. June 15, 2019 with Alison Barkoff
  3. June 08, 2019 with Bobby Silverstein
  4. June 01, 2019 with Former Senator Tom Harkin
  5. May 25, 2019 with Jeff Miller
  6. May 18, 2019 with Rebecca Cokley
  7. May 11, 2019 with Bristo
  8. May 04, 2019 with Tony Coelho
  9. April 27, 2019 with Andy Imparato
  10. April 20, 2019 with Tony Coelho