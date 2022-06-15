Barrier Free Futures
Saturdays 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Radio program reflecting health, home/community living, arts/entertainment, legislation, technology, sports/recreation, education and employment activities, events, and resources affecting persons with disabilities from a wide range of ages, ethnic, and economic backgrounds.
Email: barrierfree@ksfr.org
Transcripts: https://bff.justwork.io/
- June 22, 2019 with Judy Heumann
- June 15, 2019 with Alison Barkoff
- June 08, 2019 with Bobby Silverstein
- June 01, 2019 with Former Senator Tom Harkin
- May 25, 2019 with Jeff Miller
- May 18, 2019 with Rebecca Cokley
- May 11, 2019 with Bristo
- May 04, 2019 with Tony Coelho
- April 27, 2019 with Andy Imparato
- April 20, 2019 with Tony Coelho