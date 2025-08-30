8/30/2025 with Derek and Teresea Heard

Derek Heard - disability self-advocate from Albany, Georgia who uses art as a medium to advance the voting and civil rights of people with disabilities. He is the owner of Derek's Doodles (Graphic Design Company) and co-owner of Must Be Heard Productions (film company)

Teresa Heard - mother of Derek Heard and co-owner of Must Be Heard Proudctions. For 14 years, she worked in various roles at Easterseals Southern Georgia and now she is working with her son to help create spaces where there is equity and a community for everyone.