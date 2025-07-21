Dennis Carroll

Dennis J. Carroll is an award-winning veteran journalist whose reporting has appeared in newspapers and other news media around the country. His clients have included The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle and many others.

Among his most recent work is the creation of the documentary film “First We Bombed New Mexico”. The full-length documentary offers up for the first time dramatic accounts of abandonment and suffering of southern New Mexicans exposed to radiation from the secret first detonation of an atomic bomb, the 1945 Trinity Test. Carroll’s reporting also helped lead to the creation of federal legislation to provide financial and other help for thousands of nuclear weapons workers exposed to hazardous materials.

In 2017 Carroll moved to Santa Fe from Iowa, where he was an adviser to then Gov. Tom Vilsack. Since then much of his work has been with The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper and KSFR Radio.

Carroll’s awards have included The Department of the Army’s Certificate of Appreciation for Patriotic Civilian Service and The New Mexico Broadcasters Association’s Excellence in Broadcasting Award. He and a colleague also won the Iowa Associated Press award for Continuing News Coverage. Carroll is also a substitute teacher at Monte Del Sol Charter School in Santa Fe.

