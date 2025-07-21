Doctor in the House?| A Series on NM's Provider Shortage

BY DENNIS CARROLL, KSFR Reporter

This three-part series delves into a range of issues relating to New Mexico's shortage of physicians and healthcare providers.

thinknewmexico.org Portion of cover of Think New Mexico's report on the healthcare provider shortage.

In the first part, we provide a breakdown of how trial lawyers dominate the discussion around modifying malpractice legislation that has made it too expensive for so many to work here in medicine.

Part One of "Doctor in the House?' Listen • 6:27

The first installment features an interview with Fred Nathan, executive director and founder of Think New Mexico. The think tank recently published a comprehensive study and analysis of the crisis in healthcare.

The second part of the series features a doctor who, after meeting with Michelle Lujan Grisham, felt the governor and other political leaders weren’t taking accountability for the shortage.

Part Two of "Doctor in the House?' Listen • 7:54

In the middle chapter of the series, we feature an interview with Dr. Deborah Vigil, and OB-GYN, who said she was forced to retire by the skyrocketing cost of doing business as a physician.

Dr. Deborah Vigil

In the third and final installment of the series, you’ll hear how two sets of New Mexico parents, trapped in webs of frustrations and delays, struggled to get medical care for their kids.

One family talked about how they had to drive to Texas to make telehealth calls to doctors in other states.

Anna Sass told Dennis Carroll that she has to drive to Colorado in order to see specialists who can help her son, diagnosed with down syndrome and autism.

Part Three of "Doctor in the House?' Listen • 4:57

The series was reported, produced, and voiced by veteran journalist, Dennis Carroll.



