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ICYMI: Passing the Zozobra Fire Spirit torch, new Native language legislation & more

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published September 5, 2026 at 7:05 AM MDT

US Senator Martin Heinrich has introduced new legislation to strengthen Native language presence in Tribal Head Start programs. But, the Trump administration is pushing for all instruction to be in the English language

A New Mexico activist spoke at the UN and called for and end to nuclear testing.

And for the first time, a Native American will become the Zozobra Fire Spirit.

Plus, candidates for Lieutenant Governor share their thoughts on how to improve education in New Mexico.

Hit the audio player above to hear these stories and subscribe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts to keep up with our reporting.

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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis