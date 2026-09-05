ICYMI: Passing the Zozobra Fire Spirit torch, new Native language legislation & more

US Senator Martin Heinrich has introduced new legislation to strengthen Native language presence in Tribal Head Start programs. But, the Trump administration is pushing for all instruction to be in the English language

A New Mexico activist spoke at the UN and called for and end to nuclear testing.

And for the first time, a Native American will become the Zozobra Fire Spirit.

Plus, candidates for Lieutenant Governor share their thoughts on how to improve education in New Mexico.

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