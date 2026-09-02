08/31/2026 New Mexico’s Next Lieutenant Governor: A Conversation with the Candidates
This November, New Mexico voters will elect a new lieutenant governor this November. But what exactly should voters expect from the person who holds the state’s second-highest office?
On this edition of The Forum, Jim Falk and co-host Peter Smith talk separately with the two candidates for lieutenant governor: Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard, New Mexico’s Commissioner of Public Lands; and, Republican David Gallegos, a longtime state legislator from southeastern New Mexico.
In two wide-ranging conversations, the candidates discuss what motivated them to run, how they view the responsibilities of the lieutenant governor, and the role they hope to play in partnership with the next governor. They also address some of the critical issues facing New Mexico, from healthcare, economic development and education to energy and public safety. Moving to specifics, both candidates voice their positions on two controversial issues: Project Jupiter and the proposed acquisition of TXNM, parent company of PNM, by Blackstone.
These interviews give voters an opportunity to hear directly from two candidates with very different backgrounds and perspectives about the office they are seeking, their running mates and their respective visions for New Mexico’s future.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-Host: Peter Smith
Guests: David Gallegos, Republican Party Candidate for New Mexico Lieutenant Governor
Stephanie Garcia Richard, Democratic Party Candidate for New Mexico
Lieutenant Governor