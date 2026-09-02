08/31/2026 New Mexico’s Next Lieutenant Governor: A Conversation with the Candidates

In two wide-ranging conversations, the candidates discuss what motivated them to run, how they view the responsibilities of the lieutenant governor, and the role they hope to play in partnership with the next governor. They also address some of the critical issues facing New Mexico, from healthcare, economic development and education to energy and public safety. Moving to specifics, both candidates voice their positions on two controversial issues: Project Jupiter and the proposed acquisition of TXNM, parent company of PNM, by Blackstone.

These interviews give voters an opportunity to hear directly from two candidates with very different backgrounds and perspectives about the office they are seeking, their running mates and their respective visions for New Mexico’s future.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host: Peter Smith

Guests: David Gallegos, Republican Party Candidate for New Mexico Lieutenant Governor

Stephanie Garcia Richard, Democratic Party Candidate for New Mexico

Lieutenant Governor