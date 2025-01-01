After spending his twenties and thirties working in construction and manufacturing, KSFR News Reporter Patrick Davis reconnected with his childhood love of writing and pivoted to journalism. During a summer internship with the statewide NPR show Texas Standard, Patrick fell in love with audio journalism.

Since then, he has worked as a producer and reporter for Texas Standard and freelanced with NPR and Religion News Service, covering beats such as immigration and religion. With the local news startup Austin Free Press, Patrick covered local politics, labor movements, and housing issues. Patrick’s reporting on the Sacred Springs Powwow won a 2023 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Award in the category In-Depth News Reporting – Audio. He reported that story for The University of Texas’ student newspaper, The Daily Texan.

Patrick is excited to trade in Texas’ heat and humidity for the high desert. When he’s not tracking down a story, you can find Patrick playing guitar, exploring new trails, and finding the best vegetarian dishes in town.

email: news@ksfr.org

