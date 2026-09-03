Heinrich aims to strengthen Native languages in Tribal Head Start with new legislation

New legislation from U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Alan Armstrong (R-Okla.) seeks to make it easier for Tribal Head Start programs to hire more Native language educators and bring more fluent Native language speakers into classrooms. The senators introduced the Native Language Educators in Classrooms Act last month.

Heinrich said in a statement that language preservation helps maintain Native cultural identities.

“This is about making sure Tribal communities have the authority and resources they need to keep their languages and cultures strong for generations to come,” he said.

Armstrong echoed the sentiment and said that he is proud to work on the bipartisan effort to strengthen Tribal Head Start programs.

The legislation comes at a time when Tribal Head Start programs are facing significant struggles. In June all seven of Nevada’s Tribal Head Start Programs closed. Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Tribal Chairman Steven Wadsworth said in a press release that the programs had endured “years of distress.”

As regulation around online gaming continues to evolve, tribal gaming revenues that help support Head Start programs in New Mexico have taken a hit. Isleta Pueblo faced a potential shortfall in its required non-federal match earlier this year, but ultimately received its federal Head Start grant after meeting the 20 percent match requirement.

Around the country, lawmakers and educators are speaking out against the Trump administration’s plans to overhaul Head Start. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) decried the administration's proposals in a Facebook post and said, "this is not partisan; this is a program red and blue states rely on."

One proposed change is directly at odds with Heinrich’s new legislation. The Trump administration wants to require all programs to be taught in the English language. Other plans include potentially eliminating small class sizes, math and literacy standards, and free dental and medical screenings. The Department of Health and Human Services proposed the lengthy rule change on Head Start and it is currently open for public comment until October 6.

Native language decline is prevalent in New Mexico. A 2017 study of Census data found that the percentage of Navajo citizens who spoke the Navajo language dropped from 93 percent in 1980 to just 51 percent in 2010. 2020 Census data show the percentage of speakers has continued to drop to around 38 percent. Making matters worse, a federal study this year found that Tribal Head Start programs have trouble hiring Native-speaking teachers and have been unsure on how to navigate federal changes on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, guidance.

The legislation plans to fight these challenges by allowing elders and fluent Native language speakers to bypass some degree requirements. The legislation would also recognize early childhood education certificates as qualifications. That would include certificates earned at Tribal colleges and universities.

Isleta Head Start and Childcare

The Pueblos of Isleta and Santo Domingo support the legislation along with the National Indian Head Start Directors Association and several other education associations. Pueblo of Santo Domingo Governor Raymond Aguilar, Jr. acknowledged that accessing higher education can be especially difficult for American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“Even when they do obtain credentials, they face further challenges returning to work in their Tribal communities,” he said in a statement.

Kerry D. Bird, President of the National Indian Education Association added that Tribal Head Start Programs should not have to choose between cultural knowledge and academic qualifications.

“This legislation strengthens the Native educator pipeline, supports Tribal self-determination, and helps ensure our youngest Native learners are surrounded by educators who know their communities, languages, and cultures,” he said.