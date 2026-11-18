Crystalyne Curley will soon be the first woman president of the Navajo Nation. But the issues she'll face have troubled the Nation for decades—like housing supply.

"We've been talking about this issue for more than over 50 years," she said. "With the elections that have gone through the local, state, federal level, it seemed like the stars have aligned for many of us, and we have to take advantage of the opportunity."

On Tuesday Curley told a Tribal housing summit in Albuquerque that she may also be the first Navajo Nation president that lacks a piece of land within her community.

"If the president elect does not have a home site lease just imagine how many of our Navajo families also are going through the same thing," she said.

Curley said that outdated federal regulations limit where homes can be built on Tribal lands. She praised the creativity of Navajo youth and asked her community to seek new and innovative solutions to the housing shortage.

State Senator Linda Lopez joined education advocates and teachers unions to criticize a federal education tax credit that New Mexico recently signed up for.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Lopez called the tax credit a "voucher program" that is a "backdoor entry to remove money from public schools."

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opted into the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit earlier this month. The program allows taxpayers to receive a federal tax credit up to $1,700 when they give to nonprofits that grant education scholarships.

Those organizations then give scholarships to eligible K-12 students in public and private schools.

The chair of the House Education Committee told Source NM that states with similar programs see disproportionate benefits for private schools and affluent families.

Controversial legislation passes vote

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich's controversial permitting bill is one step closer to passing the Senate. The chamber voted Monday night to end voting on an amendment to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. Heinrich had introduced an amendment attempting to address opposition from the All Pueblo Council of Governors.

The vote means the bill is one step closer to a final Senate vote which could happen this week. New Mexico's other Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan voted "no" Monday along with 26 other Democrats.

The legislation seeks to speed up the permitting process for energy jobs. Heinrich says it will create more infrastructure jobs and renewable energy projects. But opponents say the bill paves the way for more data center development while limiting Tribal consultation.

Groundbreaking set for Code Talkers museum

The State of New Mexico and the Navajo Preparatory School will break ground on the Navajo Code Talkers Museum in Farmington on Dec 1. More than $20 million in state funding supports the project which will honor more than 400 Navajo Marines that served in World War II. Using the Diné language, the Navajo Marines introduced the only military code that was never cracked.

Over 6,000 square feet of exhibit space will honor not only the Code Talkers, but will also promote Diné language revitalization, cultural education and leadership development. The site of the museum once housed a school that some of the Code Talkers attended.

The groundbreaking ceremony in Farmington on December 1 is free and open to the public.