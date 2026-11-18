by Matt Mondshein for Source NM

New Mexico education advocates, teachers union representatives and a state lawmaker on Tuesday held a news conference to decry the state’s participation in a controversial federal education tax credit.

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program, established in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted last year, allows eligible taxpayers to receive a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for charitable contributions to qualified nonprofit “scholarship granting organizations.” Those organizations then award scholarships to eligible K-12 students in public and non-public schools to cover qualified educational expenses. States can opt in to the program, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Earlier this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico would become the 32nd state to participate, saying in a statement that at a “time of diminishing federal investment in education, New Mexico must take advantage of every dollar we can to bolster public education and continue our state’s upward trajectory in literacy and student achievement.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, Bethany Jarrell, president of the National Education Association New Mexico, said the tax credit “may be packaged as an opportunity for families, but let’s be clear, this is a voucher scheme.” She added that while the New Mexico Constitution “establishes a responsibility” to provide education for all children, the scholarship organizations are “private” and “do not have the constitutional responsibility to educate every child.”

That constitutional right to education for all students was at the heart of the state’s landmark Yazzie/Martinez equity case, in which the court ruled that the state did not provide equitable education support to at-risk students such as English language learners, Native American students, students from low-income families and students with disabilities.

“New Mexico must not import a policy that risks deepening educational inequities while leaving public schools with greater responsibility and fewer resources,” Yazzie/Martinez reform advocate Loretta Trujillo, executive director of Transform Education NM, said on Tuesday.

Michael Coleman, Lujan Grisham’s communications director, told Source NM in an emailed statement that the governor “would have preferred more direct federal investment in public education in lieu of this tax credit — full stop.” He added that the tax credit is open to public school students and that the governor “is doing everything she can to make sure they benefit from it.”

Lujan Grisham “had to choose whether to opt-in and allow donations to flow to public and private school students in New Mexico or opt-out and allow donors in New Mexico and elsewhere who claim the tax credit to send their money to other states,” Coleman continued. “Given those limited choices, Governor Lujan Grisham decided to keep that money in New Mexico where it belongs.”

Several state lawmakers also denounced the governor’s decision.

At the news conference, Sen. Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque) said she was “very disappointed” Lujan Grisham had opted in to the tax credit, saying the “voucher program is a backdoor entry to remove money from our public schools.” She said that the Legislature has stood against “anything that is associated with vouchers,” and added that “as we move forward under a new governor, I will stand with my colleagues to say no, we will not.”

In a recent phone call with Source NM, Rep. Andrés Romero (D-Albuquerque), chair of the House Education Committee, said that the governor’s decision undermines the Legislature’s work when it comes to Yazzie/Martinez students.

“These voucher programs in the states that have had them disproportionately gone to affluent families and students, and have benefited private school over public schools,” Romero said, calling claims that the program will fund things like after school programs “a hope and a wish.”

by Matt Mondshein for Source NM