U.S Senator Ben Ray Lujan is renewing calls to investigate Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr. Lujan is one of several New Mexico Democrats who handily defended their seats in the Nov. 3 election. He called out Carr on social media for what he called "abuses of power, political targeting and cover-ups."

"I don't think Chairman Carr is going to be around another 3 or 4 months because when we have the gavels in here, he will be here once a month," Lujan said. "And Mr. Carr, if you're listening, know that you're going to be in this body once a month if not more and in the House of Representatives as well."

Lujan pressed Carr about the agency's independence after it suspended late night host Jimmy Kimmel last year.

ABQ Journal addresses controversial cartoon

Albuquerque Journal Managing Editor James Bennett has addressed a controversial political cartoon that the newspaper published on November 8. The cartoon depicted Governor-Elect Deb Haaland with a foam finger that read "1st Native American Woman Governor." Another character dressed as a cowboy said to the cartoon Haaland, “Yes, congratulations on that. Now let’s talk about our being 50th on the totem pole…”

In a column published Friday, Bennett said he would not apologize for cartoonist John Trever's point of view. Bennet said, "Trever's commentary came from a place of concern, not prejudice." But Bennett did say that readers deserve more from his as an editor.

The cartoon faced backlash online and from the Indigenous Journalists' Association. The IJA said that the use of the term "totem pole" turned Haaland's Indigenous identity into a punch line.

The group also said that attributing a Pacific Northwest practice to a Pueblo woman reinforced the idea that Indigenous cultures are interchangeable.

Thousands of New Mexicans could lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP according to the state Health Care Authority. That's if the federal government eliminates a provision called categorical eligibility. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week it is considering the change.

New Mexico's U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan joined with other Senate Democrats to send a letter to the USDA asking the agency to withdraw the proposal.

President Trump's One Big Beautiful resulted in SNAP cuts last year. Source NM reports that those existing cuts coupled with rising food costs have resulted in a 70 percent increase in food distribution from food banks.

The USDA is taking public comment on the proposal until Dec. 12.

Pipeline could pop up on public lands in Southern NM

A proposed fuel pipeline connecting the Texas panhandle to California could cut through public lands in Southern New Mexico and Arizona. The Bureau of Land Management announced Monday that it had initiated environmental review for the Western Gateway Pipeline.

The BLM said in a statement, "Public lands in Arizona and New Mexico continue to support the nation’s progress toward greater fuel supply resilience.”

But, the Albuquerque Journal reports that some environmentalists are concerned about the pipeline's proposed path. The executive director of the Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks said the pipeline could impact wildlife and native plants at the national monument.

The BLM is hosting virtual public meetings about the pipeline on Dec 1 and 2 and public comments are accepted through Dec 17.