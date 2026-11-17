by Matt Mondshcein for Source NM

Thousands of New Mexicans could lose food assistance under a new federal proposal that would change a provision of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to the state Health Care Authority.

The proposal, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture made public last week, would end provisions — known as categorical eligibility — that automatically make households eligible for SNAP if they also meet requirements for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

According toUSDA’s analysis, the proposed changes would cut SNAP benefits by more than $45 billion over five years and remove about 17% of SNAP beneficiaries from the program — or 6.3 million people — beginning in 2029, the first year the rule would be in full effect. The department estimates that approximately 1.7 million children would no longer be categorically eligible for free school meals with the rule change. The agency is taking public comment on the proposal until Dec. 12.

New Mexico Health Care Authority spokesperson Timothy Fowler told Source NM in a statement that the rule could “result in thousands of New Mexicans losing food assistance.”

“The proposed eligibility rule would fundamentally change how New Mexico administers SNAP, with significant consequences for both vulnerable households and state operations,” Fowler said. “The HCA is currently assessing the eligibility change impacts to New Mexico and preparing to submit our comments.”

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), along with 11 Democratic senators, sent a letter to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins urging the agency to withdraw the proposal.

“Children should not go hungry, seniors should not have to spend down their savings to afford groceries and working families should not lose assistance while they are still struggling to make ends meet,” the senators wrote, adding that the proposed program change would put more families at risk of food insecurity while making the program more challenging for states to administer.

Jill Dixon, executive director of The Food Depot, told Source NM that after previous SNAP cuts from the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025, along with rising costs, New Mexico food banks have seenfood distributions increase by 70% across the state. The Food Depot helps distribute food for northern New Mexico.

“We have grave concerns about further changes to the program that would further affect eligibility and create more confusion,” Dixon said.

Katy Anderson, the vice president of strategy, partnerships and advocacy of Roadrunner Food Bank, echoed those concerns, telling Source NM in an email that the proposal will increase food insecurity for New Mexicans and that the 30-day window to provide public comment “minimizes the time that communities can speak to how this rule change will impact millions of Americans and thousands of New Mexicans.”

State Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Albuquerque), chair of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, also criticized the USDA proposal, saying it amounts to “cruelty.” Referencing the midterm elections Nov. 3, widely seen as a rebuke to the Trump administration, she said: “If the elections didn’t show them that people are hurting and not liking what you’re doing, it just baffles me.”

Last year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislative session to extend food benefits during the government shutdown. Thomson said she anticipates the Legislature will step up again as needed.

“I think our leadership has shown that we, as the Legislature, will do whatever we can to make sure that New Mexicans are not kicked off their Medicaid, that they have enough food,” she said. “I am 100% certain that we will do everything that’s within our power and within our budget to take care of people.”

by Matt Mondshcein for Source NM