NM Rep. Stansbury apologizes for missing impeachment vote, how the blunami might affect NM, & more

11 House Democrats missed a crucial vote on impeachment articles for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

"There is no one who is more disappointed in myself than me that I was not here at the moment that gavel dropped," New Mexico Democrat Melanie Stansbury said on social media.

Stansbury and other Democrats say a sudden road closure stopped them from reaching the House floor on time.

The House voted 211 to 204 to shelve the articles of impeachment. It would have taken eight of the 11 missing Democrats to change the outcome of the vote, although impeachment is unlikely to pass the current Senate.

Stansbury did not specify where she was before the vote took place. Axios reported that some House Reps were at a reception for political group Elect Democratic Women. Commenters online were quick to point out ties between Elect Democratic Women and the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC.

Stansbury vowed to bring back the articles of impeachment.

New Mexico In Depth's managing editor Marjorie Childress joined The Forum on KSFR for a look at how the blunami might play out in New Mexico's next legislative session. Childress said that Governor-Elect Deb Haaland has policy goals similar to her predecessor but might have a different approach on reaching those goals.

"She presents herself as a consensus builder who will bring people to the table," Childress said. "I wouldn't suggest that Michelle Lujan Grisham doesn't do that, but she's willing to really use her executive power.

You can find the full conversation here, or search for The Forum with Jim Falk wherever you get your podcasts.

Pojoaque invites public to community clean up event

The Pueblo of Pojoaque is inviting the public to its Fall Community Clean Up this Saturday. Sign-in begins at 8 AM at the Poeh Cultural Center and the cleanup runs from 9 to noon.

Volunteers will then meet at one of four rally points to pick up cleaning supplies and water. You can find more information on the Pueblo of Pojoaque Facebook page.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the pueblo received a $6,000 state grant in July for beautification and litter reduction. The New Mexico Clean and Beautiful program awarded grants to seven pueblos in total.

Santa Fe seeks feedback on city government charter

The City of Santa Fe is looking for community input on how local government is organized and operates. You can head to Market Station in the Railyard tonight from 6 to 8 for the city's Charter Review Meeting. A commission is currently reviewing the City Charter, the document that drives city policy. And this is your chance to have your voice heard.

The commission will hear suggestions on how the city's budget should be developed, the roles of the mayor and city council and the city's strategic plan.

If you are unable to attend the meeting tonight, you can complete an online survey or submit a public comment through the city's Charter Review Commission webpage. You can find those links at KSFR dot o-r-g.

Complete the Community Survey

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