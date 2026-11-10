The 2026 Midterms: What’s Comes After the Blue Wave?

On this edition of The Forum, Jim Falk and co-host Peter Smith examine the midterm elections with three political observers.

Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball, opens the program with an assessment of the polls, which largely predicted the outcome but underestimated the Democrats' margins. He also explains why the growing number of voters identifying as independents is unlikely to translate into a viable third party. A native of Ohio and an author of Why Ohio Picks the President, Kyle explains why the state remains one to watch for indications of trends that may affect the 2028 presidential contest.

John Lawrence, former Chief of Staff to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, compares this year's Democratic wave to the historic election of 1974 following Watergate. He cautions that Democrats must respond to voters' concerns about affordability, the war with Iran, and corruption, while avoiding the temptation to overreach. He also outlines how Democrats might use expedited legislation to reverse many of the Trump administration's executive orders including reversing Medicaid cuts, ending the war on Iran and rolling back tariffs.

Marjorie Childress, Managing Editor of New Mexico In Depth, explores how Governor-elect Deb Haaland's approach to governing may differ from that of outgoing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. She discusses the surprisingly large Democratic victory margins, including Gabe Vasquez's win in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, and the challenges facing Republicans seeking to regain competitiveness in an increasingly blue state.

Throughout the conversation, a common theme emerges: voters are demanding greater accountability and transparency, including tougher rules governing dark money, stock trading by elected officials, and financial disclosure.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Marjorie Childress, Managing Editor, New Mexico In Depth

Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato’s Crystal Ball

John A. Lawrence, author, & Capitol Hill veteran including serving as chief of staff to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2005-2013)

SHOW NOTES

New Mexico In Depth

The Center for Politics, University of Virginia

Sabato’s Crystal Ball

John Lawrence’s Domeocracy

The Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership 2005-2010

The Class of 74: Congress After Watergate