Axing income tax would benefit wealthy New Mexicans study says, NM primary moves up in 2028 & more

Axing income tax would benefit wealthy New Mexicans study says

New data from the Legislative Finance Committee shows that eliminating the state's income tax would disproportionately benefit wealthy New Mexicans. Nonpartisan economists with the committee presented the data to state lawmakers last week.

The committee's presentation claimed that those making over $1 million a year stand to gain over $150,000 annually if income tax is eliminated. Such proposals would also eliminate roughly $2.25 billion from the state's annual budget.

Republican candidate for governor Greg Hull said his plan to eliminate the state income tax would first target New Mexico's lowest earners--saving them about $1400 a year--before providing any relief to higher earners.

House Democrats said in a statement that the majority of New Mexicans already pay less than one percent in state income tax.

Candidates for New Mexico's competitive 2nd US House District clash on immigration in debate

Incumbent Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican challenger Greg Cunningham participated in a live televised debate on Friday.

"You've called to abolish ICE," Cunningham said to his opponent during one heated exchange. "You are aware that there's videos out there where you've said..."

Vasquez interrupted before Cunningham could finish the accusation.

Vasquez went on to clarify that he wants to stop what he called "untrained officers" from serving as immigration officers. Cunningham, for his part, said that he fought against police corruption when he was in law enforcement.

"If a police officer is not doing their job correctly, I am the first one—and I've proven that in my history—that will do what it takes to get them out of there," Cunningham said.

Moments later, Cunningham defended some controversial ICE activities saying that public perception of law enforcement tactics and necessary measures, "are not always the same thing."

Public safety and the economy were among other key topics in the debate. President Donald Trump endorsed Cunningham in a social media video House Speaker Mike Johnson has visited New Mexico twice to campaign for the Republican. The race to represent New Mexico's 2nd House District is among the most competitive in the state and the fundraising reflects that. Vasquez raised over $1.4 million from July to September while Cunningham raised about half that much. Outside political action committees have also spent millions on the race.

NM primary moves up in 2028

Historically, New Mexico has had one of the nation's latest primary dates. But Public News Service’s Roz Brown tells us that a big change is coming in 2028.