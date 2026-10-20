New Mexico's Hispanic voters get nod via primary date change

by Roz Brown for Public News Service

Historically, New Mexico has had one of the nation's latest primary election dates but a big change is coming in 2028.

Political parties use primaries to determine which candidates will run for their state’s partisan offices in the general election. Over the summer, the Democratic National Committee adopted a new calendar, moving New Mexico's primary from the first Tuesday in June to Feb. 15.

Sara Attleson, chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, was instrumental in leading the effort. She believes New Mexico deserves to be a player on the national political stage.

"For a long time, I think New Mexico was an afterthought to the presidential primaries and I have seen New Mexico be so late in the primaries, a lot of times voters said, 'Who cares by now?' to, like, 'Oh my goodness, how exciting,'" Attleson observed.

New Mexico has the highest percentage of Hispanic and Latino residents relative to its total state population. The state chose Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election but nationwide, Latino voters helped propel Donald Trump back to the White House.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the primary date change.

"You cannot show up for Hispanic voters in November after Democrats have already picked a nominee," Lujan Grisham contended.

Democrats hold a majority in both chambers of the New Mexico Legislature and women hold 55% of the seats, the largest female legislative majority in U.S. history. Attleson believes the state's tuition-free college for eligible residents and newly enacted no-cost universal childcare are evidence of their priorities.

"The female legislature has taken the Democratic values and used them as a blueprint to implement policies that define our party's values," Attleson explained.

South Carolina will hold the first 2028 Democratic primary on Jan. 22, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia. Attleson hopes the earlier primary date will also boost voter turnout.

"I think this has energized so many Dems that really were maybe a little tired of everything – apathetic, maybe? This has just given them a reason to vote. They've been energized," Attleson added.

When the New Mexico Legislature convenes in January, lawmakers will need to enact a temporary state law to make the primary date change official for 2028.