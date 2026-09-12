ICYMI: calls for Romero resignation escalate, the legacy of 9/11 & more

Calls for Romero resignation escalate

State Senate Minority Leader Bill Sharer is once again calling for Andrea Romero to resign from the legislature and the subcommittee investigating Zorro Ranch and Jeffrey Epstein. Romero is the chair of the Survivors' Truth Commission.

Sharer pointed to $100,000 in capital outlay funds that Romero sent to the local District Attorney's office during the 2026 legislative session. A couple of months after approving the funds Romero took a part-time job at the same DA's office.

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The shadow of the September 11 attacks 25 years later

Much has changed since the 9/11 terror attacks 25 years ago. Almost 3,000 people died that day making it the deadliest terrorist attack in history. Each one of those people had family members- parents, children, siblings. Each life lost that day undoubtedly rippled out into waves of grief, anger and confusion, changing innumerable lives.

But the country changed as well. Surveillance measures were heightened and Islamophobia surged. Four days after the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh man, was murdered while working at the Chevron gas station he owned in Mesa, Arizona.

While Muslims and other religious minorities have become more respected in the United States, religious discrimination and xenophobia persist. Communities in Albuquerque recently tried to block construction of a new mosque. The Department of Homeland Security faced backlash this week for posting an image depicting an Indian man with the caption, "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive Mr. Singh."

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Haaland rallies against "racist" president in Taos, hears concerns about Questa hydrogen plant

Democratic candidate for governor Deb Haaland spent her Labor Day weekend speaking to supporters around Northern New Mexico. That included a stop at the KTAOS Solar Center in Taos.

Haaland detailed some of her policy objectives including more transparency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.

"I want to pass laws that say no law enforcement officer in New Mexico can conceal their identity," she told the cheering crowd.

But Haaland told KSFR after the rally that she worried state laws would have little effect.

The problem is, they wouldn't care," she said. "They're following orders from a racist president who doesn't value human life."

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