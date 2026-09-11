Haaland rallies against "racist" president in Taos

Democratic candidate for governor Deb Haaland spent her Labor Day weekend speaking to supporters around Northern New Mexico. That included a stop at the KTAOS Solar Center in Taos.

Haaland detailed some of her policy objectives including more transparency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.

"I want to pass laws that say no law enforcement officer in New Mexico can conceal their identity, and they must have right," she told the cheering crowd.

Patrick Davis Democratic candidate for governor Deb Haaland addresses the crowd at the KTAOS Solar Center

But Haaland told KSFR after the rally that she worried state laws would have little effect.

"The problem is, they wouldn't care," she said. "They're following orders from a racist president who doesn't value human life."

Haaland also talked about her plans to boost literacy rates in the state, improve access to healthcare in rural areas and protect public lands.

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Stephanie Garcia Richard touted her accomplishments as Public Lands Commissioner for eight years.

Patrick Davis Lieutenant governor candidate Stephanie Garcia Richard is the current commissioner of public lands

"And in that time, we've made $16 billion for public schools," she said. We've built affordable housing and renewable energy on your state land, and we've protected almost 70,000 acres of state land at Chaco Canyon from oil and gas drilling."

Haaland and Garcia Richard both spoke with the Questa Watershed Protectors, a group of local citizens opposed to a planned hydrogen power plant in Questa.

"After hearing her speak today and talking with Stephanie Garcia Richard, I think they're getting the information they need to understand why we're waving our arms and saying, 'Wait a minute! Wait a minute! Wait a minute!'" said Guy Dicherry, a lawyer working with the group. "They listened to us today."

Much of their concern has to do with potential water usage and a lack of transparency around the project.

Haaland said she was not very familiar with the Kit Carson Electric Coop project, but is concerned about the lack of transparency the group expressed.

"So many people in these small towns of New Mexico, their families have been there for generations," she said. "They deserve to have a say in what happens in their communities."

Haaland also touted the high Democratic voter turnout in the February primary.

"I think there's a certain amount of optimism in this election," she said. "People want to feel listened to and they want to feel like there's something better on the horizon."

She also said this election carries significance. While President Trump is not on the ballot, she referenced him often. She called the governor's office the first line of defense against Trump administration policies she deems harmful.

"We need Democratic governors to be elected in this election," she said. "Governor races, I don't think have ever been this important."

