Haaland details education priorities and accepts endorsement from American Federation of Teachers New Mexico

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published January 15, 2026 at 1:24 PM MST
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announces that her agency will work to restore more large bison herds during a speech for World Wildlife Day at the National Geographic Society in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. The Biden administration issued a final rule Wednesday, March 27, 2024, aimed at curbing methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on federal and tribal lands, its latest action to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP

The New Mexico chapter of the American Federation of Teachers labor union has endorsed Deb Haaland in her bid to be New Mexico’s next governor

“I'm honored to have AFT's endorsement, and I'm so happy to have you all with me to share my plan for strong readers, supported educators and successful families- education that works for New Mexico,” Haaland told supporters.

Haaland accepted the nomination yesterday during a press conference at Albuquerque’s Highland High School, where she graduated in 1978. AFT represents over 25,000 K through 12 and college level educators across New Mexico. AFT President Whitney Collins said Haaland is the only candidate whose education plan is not a "status quo, top down approach to educational policy."

In highlighting the broad points of her education policy, Haaland focused on increasing literacy rates in young students and getting children out of the classroom.

"I'll be excited to launch the Every Kid Outdoor Initiative, which will incorporate outdoor learning into K through 12 curriculum," Haaland said. "Outdoor education is proven to enhance academic performance and it will prepare them for good jobs as ecologists, water managers and land stewards."

Haaland also mentioned bolstering training for trade work in middle schools and high schools. She noted that she wants to create opportunities for every student, including those who do not wish to pursue a four year college degree. To retain top teaching talent Haaland wants to pursue interstate educator compacts.

Other speakers endorsing Haaland included Satya Witt of the University of New Mexico's United Academics of UNM union and Craig Quanchello, the governor of Picuris Pueblo. Witt spoke to the needs of university educators as higher education enrollment grows in New Mexico.

Quanchello noted Haaland's Pueblo roots and advocacy for native language programs.

“Deb Haaland's plan represents the diverse needs of all our students," Quanchello said. "Deb carries our stories. She carries our land, and she carries our people."

Haaland ended the press conference touting her experience as Secretary of the Interior where she oversaw 70,000 employees and an 18 billion dollar annual budget.
Patrick Davis
After spending his twenties and thirties working in construction and manufacturing, KSFR News Reporter Patrick Davis reconnected with his childhood love of writing and pivoted to journalism. During a summer internship with the statewide NPR show Texas Standard, Patrick fell in love with audio journalism.
