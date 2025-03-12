Haaland Campaign Raising Money at Record-Breaking Pace

Deb Haaland's 2026 campaign for governor is off to a strong financial start.

The Haaland campaign announced yesterday that she’s raised over $2 million dollars from more than 30,000 individual contributors—making her early fundraising totals some of the highest ever recorded in New Mexico for a first-time filing period.

Contributions to the campaign have come from every county in the state, with the majority of donations under $100.

In the Tuesday statement, Haaland’s campaign said this signals widespread grassroots support from working families, retirees, teachers, health care workers, and others.

The former Congresswoman and Interior Secretary has centered her message on tackling affordability, improving public safety, and strengthening communities.

She’s also seen early support from key Democratic leaders, including Senator Ben Ray Luján and the state’s entire congressional delegation.

Her gubernatorial campaign recently wrapped up a statewide launch tour that reached 19 counties and drew thousands of attendees, including in regions that traditionally lean Republican.

New Mexico law prohibits sitting state officials from fundraising during the legislative session—but as a federal official, Haaland is not subject to that restriction.

Her campaign says she remains on track to outpace any candidate’s first-period fundraising in state history.

