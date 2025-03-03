03/03/2025 Education in New Mexico
The Nation’s Report Card, published at the end of January, again ranked New Mexico student achievement last among all 50 states with scores trending down. Compounding the problem, Santa Fe Public Schools are now faced with Larry Chavez’ resignation resulting from charges against him of sexual harassment. While the Santa Fe School Board aims to have the position filled by the end of June, the vacancy creates an atmosphere of uncertainty. To learn more about why New Mexico is unable to improve its standing, (unlike Louisiana or Mississippi), and what Chavez’ departure means for Santa Fe students and educators, Forum Host Jim Falk talks with Amanda Aragon, the executive director of New Mexico Kidscan.
Notwithstanding the unexpected turmoil within the administration, Santa Fe has many remarkable, dedicated teachers. In this program, we meet a middle school teacher, a graduate of Santa Fe public schools, who is in his 23rd year of teaching history. Aaron Abeyta can’t imagine a day when he is not excited to enter the classroom, though he worries about the challenges that his students including chronic absenteeism.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Amanda Aragon, Executive Director, New Mexico Kidscan
(Interview recorded - February 21, 2025)
Aaron Abeyta, 7th grade teacher, Capshaw Middle School
(Interview recorded - February 7, 2025)