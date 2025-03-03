03/03/2025 Education in New Mexico

Notwithstanding the unexpected turmoil within the administration, Santa Fe has many remarkable, dedicated teachers. In this program, we meet a middle school teacher, a graduate of Santa Fe public schools, who is in his 23rd year of teaching history. Aaron Abeyta can’t imagine a day when he is not excited to enter the classroom, though he worries about the challenges that his students including chronic absenteeism.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: Amanda Aragon, Executive Director, New Mexico Kidscan

(Interview recorded - February 21, 2025)

Aaron Abeyta, 7th grade teacher, Capshaw Middle School

(Interview recorded - February 7, 2025)