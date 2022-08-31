Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Signs Order To Protect Abortion Rights, $10M For Southern NM Clinic

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an Executive Order designating $10 million in funding for a new abortion clinic in Dona Ana County. It also guarantees women have access to reproductive health services in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham signed the order Wednesday during a Zoom meeting with state legislators and the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women.

The order also directs the Department of Health to develop a detailed plan to leverage resources to expand abortion access in rural and underserved parts of the state.

It also works to make abortion medications available in state public health clinics, and to reduce wait times and increase access statewide.

The order also directs the Human Services Department to implement policies that improve efficiency and sustainability of reproductive health care access in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham says she will do all she can to ensure reproductive rights will not be in danger in the state.

“The are the opportunities for women, the protections and access measures for women that all reproductive and primary health care is a priority here including access to abortion, abortion care fertilty support and planning and any number of other services.”

Albuquerque State Senator Linda Lopez says lawmakers are working on any legislation that may be required to provide the needed services set out in the Governor’s Executive Order.

Commission Chairwoman Lisa Curtis said that the “Commission’s work will continue with a focus on protecting access to safe abortion care, protecting health care providers, and expanding access to health care for the full spectrum of pregnancy care, with an emphasis on rural New Mexico.”