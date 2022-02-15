-
The main Senate sponsor of the bill to bring a hydrogen energy hub to New Mexico says the legislation is now dead.Senator George Munoz made the comment…
-
The New Mexico State Senate has approved the bill to increase starting teachers’ pay in the state.The bill (SB1), which has been highly touted by Governor…
-
The State House Appropriations and Finance Committee has presented its proposed budget for the upcoming year.It was quickly passed by the full House…
-
The future of hydrogen power in New Mexico will have to wait for another day as a House Committee voted to table the bill after a marathon meeting on…
-
The New Mexico Senate Education Committee has approved increasing the minimum starting salaries for teachers in the state. The bill would increase the…
-
The 2022 New Mexico Legislative got underway last week and public safety is going to be a major topic of discussion during the 30-day session.KSFR's Kevin…
-
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the national guard and state workers to volunteer to fill substitute teachers openings across the…
-
Saying that while New Mexico has seen a great deal of progress the past few years. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says lawmakers need to go above and…
-
Santa Fe State Representative Andrea Romero (D-46) says she is thrilled with the budget proposals set forth by both Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and…
-
The climate emergency has brought extreme drought, wildfires, and flooded roads across New Mexico’s Native American reservations. Now, prominent tribal…