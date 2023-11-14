45th New Mexico Conference On Aging Being Held In Albuquerque

Hundreds of seniors and advocates have gathered at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque for the state’s annual Conference on Aging.

The 45th annual conference began on Monday and features several discussions from Medicare to backyard gardening and other critical

issues related to older adults’ well-being, healthcare access, and opportunities for discussions and collaboration.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the conference talking about the passing of her mother last year and the caregiving she needed at the end, as well as the Governor’s aunt with dementia who while having resources still struggles to get the services she needs.

Lujan Grisham asked the seniors to get involved and make their voices heard in their communities.

“I’m not asking you to pick up trash, I’m asking you to think about ways that you can lift up your community,” she said. “Nobody does that better than a retiree because people know you, trust you, and respect you, and they should. You led your families, you ran a business, you worked your lifetimes, you know everything about everything. A world of wisdom resides in each and every one of you.”

The conference also included a discussion on New Mexicare. It’s the Caregiver Health Model program to provide financial assistance and training to caregivers who are assisting friends or family members with daily activities due to physical or cognitive limitations.

The goal is to allow older adults to thrive in their homes and communities and reduce nursing home placements and emergency department visits.