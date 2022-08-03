Santa Fe Celebrates National Night Out

Hundreds of people got to meet their local first responders Tuesday night as Santa Fe participated in the annual National Night Out.

The fire trucks, police vehicles and other equipment were on display at Santa Fe Place Mall and Villa Linda Park.

Local agencies were also on hand to let people know about what services they provide along with dancers and displays for children and adults.

It was the 38th annual National Night Out event.

Santa Fe Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez says it’s a great opportunity for local residents to meet the officers and to do some networking.

“Getting to know your neighbors, getting to know the people who are out in the community, that there are resources whether it be law enforcement, fire, EMS, or emergency management,” he said. “There’s resources out there that we can utilize to make our community safer and to work together. That’s how the whole system works, people partnering together to make the whole community safe.”

A top priority for the New Mexico Department of Public Safety at the event was to expand awareness of missing persons and the resources available to assist their families.

DPS Secretary Jason Bowie says finding a missing person and being able to provide answers to their families is a priority for the department and all it takes is one person to recognize a photo or even someone reported missing to come forward.