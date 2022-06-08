Search Query
New Mexico Department of Public Safety
Criminal Justice
NM Department Of Public Safety Opens New Secure Storage Facility
Kevin Meerschaert
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was on hand to officially open the State Department of Public Safety Secure Storage Facility that will house evidence and records for law enforcement.
Listen
•
1:09