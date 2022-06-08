NM Department Of Public Safety Opens New Secure Storage Facility

Law enforcement personnel gathered in Santa Fe Wednesday to officially open the State Department of Public Safety’s new Secure Storage Facility.

The state-of-the-art facility will be used to consolidate records and store evidence.

The $15.2 million, 31-thousand square foot facility includes a large mobile storage system, a vehicle inspection building and direct and secure access to the main DPS Building next door. Evidence for trials and records will be in easy access for investigators while remaining in one secure location.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham cut the ribbon for the new building at the DPS Complex on Cerrillos Road.

She says the facility will go far in helping the state’s law enforcement protect the public.

“You can’t serve our citizens, we can’t stand up and support the victims of crime and their families, most importantly, we can’t hold bad actors accountable,” she said, “You can’t have state police officers trying to manage evidence in a variety of locations and then justify that we have the right chain of custody issues.”

Lujan Grisham says the facility is needed to help law enforcement officers in New Mexico do their job.

She says the state will also continue to invest in officers giving them the equipment and compensation they need to be successful.

