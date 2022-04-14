Search Query
Show Search
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Community Calendar
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
© 2022
Menu
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KSFR
All Streams
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Community Calendar
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Santa Fe Fire Department
Government
Santa Fe Swears In 19 New Firefighters
Kevin Meerschaert
The City of Santa Fire Department held its 34th Cadet Academy Graduation on Thursday.
Listen
•
1:05