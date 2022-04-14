Santa Fe Swears In 19 New Firefighters

Nineteen new members of Santa Fe’s Fire Department were given their badges Thursday in a ceremony at the Community Convention Center.

The 34th Cadet Academy Graduation ceremony included 16 graduates of the Santa Fe Firefighter Academy and three lateral hires from other forces.

Cadet Alexander George was honored as class speaker.

He thanked the family and friends who attended the ceremony and the leaders who helped them with their 22 weeks of training so he and his classmates could be hired for the best job they’ll ever have.

"Being with this group of guys also reminded me of one very important lesson we all can inspire to and embrace," he said. "This is how to learn to compete with those around you, not by waiting for them to fail so your light can shine brighter than those watching, but to hope for, expect, and assist in their success so we can all raise the standard that I myself will undoubtedly try to reach and surpass.”

Mayor Alan Webber thanked the new firefighters and their families for deciding to serve the public of Santa Fe.

He told them being a firefighter is a calling and they will be there to help people who are experiencing some of the worst moments of their lives.

The cadets went through a five-month application process including physical ability testing, academic aptitude, psychological testing, and multiple interviews before joining the academy.